LISTEN: KXL Everyday Heroes: 2 Corvalis Sisters Make Blankets in Spite of Cancer
CORVALIS, Ore – Two sisters from Corvallis are sharing the title of KXL Everyday Hero. Elizabeth and Victoria Arnold took Elizabeth’s cancer diagnosis and turned it into something positive. They have made hundreds of PPE masks for front line workers, blankets for babies and children at Legacy Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland.
Elizabeth had surgery to remove a tumor and went through chemotherapy and extensive medical procedures, but still managed to graduate high school on time, and serve as an Ambassador for Make-a-Wish in Oregon, and climbed a mountain with the See You at the Summit program. She wants to study education and become a teacher. Along with all of the volunteer work Victoria excelled in school and has been accepted at four nursing universities.
They were nominated by their mother, Monique who praises her girls for their determination and attitude!
If you have a KXL everyday hero you would like to nominate, send us an email [email protected]