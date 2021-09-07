      Weather Alert

LISTEN: KXL Everyday Hero Tumblewheel Studios Making Art Mobile

Sep 7, 2021 @ 11:16am

(Photo credits:  Brett Reckamp from Art in the Pearl)

SCAPPOSE, Ore. — Tumblewheel Studios Founder and Executive Director Jenna Reineking is taking the art to where the kids are.

She created the non-profit to try and get kids who may be excited about art the chance to put their hands on some supplies.  She says too many kids don’t have the opportunity to express themselves with art and the arts.  So, she says she was able to purchase and refurbish a medium sized red school bus they call “Eva” and turn it into a mobile art studio.

Jenna says they work with a variety of community schools and sources to set up events.  Everywhere they go she says they are able to break out supplies for kids and let them have fun.

Tumblewheel is also working on a mural at Scappoose High School.  She says they hope to finish that before the rain moves in.

Click on the link at the bottom to listen to Brett’s conversation from the Tumblewheel Studios tent at Art in the Pearl.

