LISTEN: KXL Everyday Hero – Salem Denny’s Restaurant Supporting Community

SALEM, Ore. — The General Manger of the Denny’s Restaurant on Market St. NE in Salem, Tina Mann is our KXL Everyday hero this week. A lot of people really stepped up during the last year and a half. One of them is Tina Mann, the General Manager of Denny’s in Salem. Not only do they offer free meals for first responders, they help those who are hungry.
Here’s what it says on their Facebook Page: Denny’s is happy to support our community and local groups including schools, teams, clubs, church or advocacy groups, sororities, fraternities and more! Email [email protected] for more information regarding benefit nights or contact your local Denny’s Diner.
