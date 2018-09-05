LISTEN: Katie Waldman – Will We See The Construction Of The Border Wall Anytime Soon?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 5:25 PM

Since the beginning of his bid for the presidency, President Donald Trump has promised the construction of the border wall. At every turn, however, he’s hit walls when he’s tried to get land and funding. Lars talks with Katie Waldman, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security about the likelihood that Mr. Trump will get the funding and approval he’s been seeking since 2016.

The post LISTEN: Katie Waldman – Will We See The Construction Of The Border Wall Anytime Soon? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elena Maria Lopez – How Did You Become A Victim Of Immigration Fraud? RIP To One Of The Greatest News Photographers I Ever Knew LISTEN: John Meyer – What Can High School Students Do To Prepare To Enter The Job Market? LISTEN: Dr. Robert Epstein – Is Big Tech Manipulating Public Opinion To Impact Midterm Elections? LISTEN: Jill Gibson – Did Nike, Kate Brown And A Public Union Break Voting Laws? LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Should people be appointed to political office without full legal status?
Comments