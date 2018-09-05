Since the beginning of his bid for the presidency, President Donald Trump has promised the construction of the border wall. At every turn, however, he’s hit walls when he’s tried to get land and funding. Lars talks with Katie Waldman, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security about the likelihood that Mr. Trump will get the funding and approval he’s been seeking since 2016.

The post LISTEN: Katie Waldman – Will We See The Construction Of The Border Wall Anytime Soon? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.