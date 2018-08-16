LISTEN: Josh Marquis – When Will Oregon And Washington Voters Demand That Governors Enforce Death Penalty Laws?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 16, 2018 @ 4:39 PM

Both Oregon, and Washington voters have decided to have the death penalty as an option for sentencing in the most heinous and destructive aggravated murders. Since 1905 117 people have been executed in Oregon, most recently Harry Charles Moore in May of 1997, but in November 2011, Governor John Kitzhaber announced a moratorium on executions in Oregon, effectively deciding which laws he wanted to follow, and which laws he was alright with. Lars talks with Josh Marquis, the District attorney of Clatsop County Oregon about what

 

