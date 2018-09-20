The Wapato jail, first built for $58 million by Multnomah County has changed hands more often than a bad fruitcake at Christmas time. After it’s original construction, its proposed purpose has changed from a jail to a rehab center, to a homeless shelter, and back to a jail. Now there is so much confusion over the property that no one really knows what’s going on with it and the only sure thing is that it has been a large waste of taxpayer money. Lars speaks with the property’s current owner, real estate mogul and member of the Portland dynasty, Jordan Schnitzer to try and discern what the true fate of the property will be.

The post LISTEN: Jordan Schnitzer – What is the latest information on the fate of the Wapato jail? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.