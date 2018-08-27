LISTEN: John Zmirak – Should The Sexual Scandals In The Catholic Church Lead To Pope Francis’ Resignation?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 5:21 PM

For decades the Catholic Church has been plagued with accusations, rumors, and scandals involving its clergy and the sexual abuse of children. There have been stories written and lawsuits across the world but the abuse still persists leaving the church under a looming cloud of distrust and skepticism by the media and even some of their own parishioners. Lars talks to John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream, and author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism about the direction the church is headed in, and its leader Pope Francis’s responsibility as a moral compass.

 

The post LISTEN: John Zmirak – Should The Sexual Scandals In The Catholic Church Lead To Pope Francis’ Resignation? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Sheriff Tom Bergin – Why Do You Support The Repeal Of Oregon’s Sanctuary State Laws? LISTEN: Hugh Spitzer – Why Did A Judge Reverse The Ruling That An Anti-Gun Initiative Is Illegal? LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – What Do The Manafort And Cohen Convictions Mean For The President? LISTEN: Ann Coulter – Tell Us About “Resistance Is Futile” Your New Book LISTEN: Cynthia Kendol – Tell Us About How Western States Sheriffs Association Is Endorsing Initiative 105 LISTEN: Aaron Mesh – What Are People Saying About Lars’ Interview With Chief Outlaw?
Comments