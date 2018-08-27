LISTEN: John Zmirak – Should The Sexual Scandals In The Catholic Church Lead To Pope Francis’ Resignation?

For decades the Catholic Church has been plagued with accusations, rumors, and scandals involving its clergy and the sexual abuse of children. There have been stories written and lawsuits across the world but the abuse still persists leaving the church under a looming cloud of distrust and skepticism by the media and even some of their own parishioners. Lars talks to John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream, and author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism about the direction the church is headed in, and its leader Pope Francis’s responsibility as a moral compass.

