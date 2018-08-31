LISTEN: John Meyer – What Can High School Students Do To Prepare To Enter The Job Market?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 31, 2018 @ 4:59 PM

With the country aching for workers in almost every category, the students working toward a high school diploma have a lot of options laid out in front of them. The trades are at an all-time when trying to recruit new workers, as well as healthcare workers, and with so many students opting to attend college rather than working toward learning a vocation those industries are worried about their future. Lars speaks with John Meyer, the Oregon Connections Academy High School Success Administrator about their new Career-technical education (CTE) program which includes a health science pathway

 

