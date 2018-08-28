Former Marion County Judge, Vance Day is appealing his three-year suspension for misconduct to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Oregon courts denied him due process and violated his freedom of religion and speech. Judge Day decided he wouldn’t perform gay marriages due to his religious beliefs, leading to his suspension. Lars speaks with Jim Bopp Jr., Judge Day’s attorney about his case and what the next steps should be.

The post LISTEN: Jim Bopp Jr – Should The Supreme Court Hear Why Judge Vance Day Was The Victim Of Religious Persecution? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.