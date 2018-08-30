LISTEN: Jill Gibson – Did Nike, Kate Brown And A Public Union Break Voting Laws?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 30, 2018 @ 3:19 PM

A complaint has been filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office by a Portland man named Richard Leonetti that alleges there was a deal made between Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown, Nike, and a public union. According to the story reported by OPB on Monday, Brown helped to broker a deal in early July to keep an initiative off the coming ballot in November. The initiative would have required Nike and other large companies to disclose tax payments and other business details. The unions dropped the proposal. Around the same time, Nike donated $100,000 to a political action committee campaigning against ballot initiatives opposed by Brown and the unions. Lars speaks with Jill Gibson, the attorney who submitted the complaint to get some light shed on this dark and murky situation.

 

