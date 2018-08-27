LISTEN: Hugh Spitzer – Why Did A Judge Reverse The Ruling That An Anti-Gun Initiative Is Illegal?

Groups submitted more than 300-thousand signatures in the hopes to help put I-1639 on the ballot in Washington State. After they were turned in, a judge threw out the signatures saying the sheets didn’t follow the rules for signature gathering. That judge, however, was overruled by Washington’s Supreme Court, who now says the signatures are just fine, and the initiative is now on November’s ballot, leaving many confused and concerned. Lars speaks with Hugh Spitzer. a Professor of Law at the University of Washington’s School of Law about the ramifications of this reversal.

