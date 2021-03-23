Listen: Food Carts at 4th and College
Portland’s food carts are well known to a lot of people and a very pleasant surprise to those who haven’t tried them before. Those who love them really love them, including Ginger Kathleen Coombs, who’s been going to the carts at 4th and College near Portland State University for almost two decades.
She’s started a Facebook Appreciation page to try and help keep them afloat. Business has been way down because there are fewer tourists in the city and college students and employees aren’t on campus.
KXL’s Veronica Carter has been sampling the food there and can attest to a couple of facts: it’s delicious and very affordable, which makes sense because many of the regular customers are students. If you know of some food carts we should check out, let us know!