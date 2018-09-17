Listen: Exclusive Interview with Juanita Broaddrick
By Carl Sundberg
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 2:02 PM

From the assault at the hands of the future president, to the veiled threats by a seemingly complicit presidential wannabe Hillary Rodham Clinton; Juanita Broaddrick believes now is the time to set the record straight and ensure victims everywhere are believed.

Lars spoke with Juanita Broaddrick about that experience, her thoughts on the Kavanaugh accusations and her new book, which you can order here.

