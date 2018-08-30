LISTEN: Dr. Robert Epstein – Is Big Tech Manipulating Public Opinion To Impact Midterm Elections?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 30, 2018 @ 5:21 PM

With 68 days left until the midterm elections, President Trump is calling out Google, Facebook, and Twitter for manipulating search results and suppressing conservative news stories. Lars speaks with Dr. Robert Epstein about the impact these internet giants could have on elections and how with just a little nudge here or there they could manipulate how America is run.

 

