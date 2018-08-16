LISTEN: Dr. Peter Laufer – Why Are Newspaper Anti-Trump Op-Eds Cheered When Sinclair Editorials Were Vilified?

A few years ago Sinclair media a company that owns a lot of television stations who produce local news shows, sent out editorials to play on their news shows. When they did this, they received mountains of poor responses from other news sources saying that to do this on such a large scale makes media biased. However cut to 2018, and over 100 newspapers are banding together under the banner of the Boston Globe to all publish Anti-Trump propaganda editorials attacking the president and his administration. Lars talks to Dr. Peter Laufer about the duality of media “ethics”.

