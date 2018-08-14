LISTEN: Dr Bob Zybach – Is Forestry Mismanagement Leading To These Wildfires?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 14, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

It’s summer in the Northwest, and as usual, that means an abundance of wildfires. Depending on who you ask, however, the driving force behind these wildfires can range from anything from the mismanagement of the forests to global warming. It also can seem like there are much more fires now than ever before. Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, President of NW Maps Company, and the author of “Great Fires: Indian Burning and Catastrophic Forest Fire Patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951” (Now reissued and available on Amazon).

 

