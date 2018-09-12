LISTEN: Dominic Aiello – Should NW States Begin Controlling Cougars Again?

A cougar mauled a woman hiking on the Hunchback Trail in the Mt. Hood National Forest according to state wildlife officials. Diana Bober, 55, had been reported missing on Aug. 29 and her body was found Sept. 10 with the medical examiner ruled that her injuries were consistent with a cougar attack. With Oregon laws greatly limiting cougar or “mountain lion” hunting, and fully prohibiting hunting with dogs the cougar population, as well as the populations of some other vicious animals, are exploding in Oregon. Lars talks with Dominic Aiello, the president of Oregon Outdoor Council about this death and the future of Oregon’s outdoor experience.

