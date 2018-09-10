LISTEN: Dave Chase – How should the senate respond to the opioid crisis?

With the US Senate expected to pass a sweeping legislation package targeting the opiate crisis in America many people have questions. Long-term pain patients are concerned the laws will go too far and leave them in pain, but the families and loved ones of those addicted to opiates are worried they won’t go far enough and the problem will continue. Dave Chase, author of “The Opioid Crisis Wake-up Call”, and co-founder of Health Rosetta talks with Lars about the possible paths the Senate could take and what options are the most beneficial.

