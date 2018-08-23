LISTEN: Cynthia Kendol – Tell Us About How Western States Sheriffs Association Is Endorsing Initiative 105

Oregon State is known for being very liberal, but it seems that Oregonians for Immigration Reform and their president Cynthia Kendol were able to gather enough signatures in the blue state to get Initiative 105, a bill to repeal Oregon’s sanctuary state status on the November ballot. Cynthia talks to Lars about the newest group to endorse the initiative.

