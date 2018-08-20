LISTEN: Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler – Should tolling be up to the decision of the governors of WA and OR?

Traffic in the Portland area has become a major problem, with roads and infrastructure pushed far passed the capacity they were built for the city and state are scrambling to find a solution to their problem. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Governor Kate Brown have decided the solution to their problem lies in adding a toll on interstate freeways between Oregon and Washington. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, Member of the Washington House of Representatives from the 18th district the congresswoman is trying to pass legislation about these tolls. Lars speaks with her to find out what she is trying to accomplish.

