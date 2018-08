Richard “Beebo” Russell, a mechanic at Washington’s SeaTac airport stole a Horizon Airlines Q-400 plane flying it southwest to local Ketron island before crashing it. The former pilot and friend of the show Chuck Weiss calls in to talk about his experiences and thoughts about the stolen plane.

