ANTIFA and Patriot Prayer regularly clash at the cost of Portland’s citizens and business owners, causing injuries to innocent bystanders and damage to businesses. Car thefts are at a peak currently, and the mayor is treating Portland police like they should only enforce the laws he agrees with. Lars speaks with Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, about these major issues impacting Portland and her thoughts on how we should change them.

The post LISTEN: Chief Danielle Outlaw – What Are Your Thoughts On The Current Criminal Climate In Portland? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.