LISTEN: Chief Danielle Outlaw – What Are Your Thoughts On The Current Criminal Climate In Portland?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 14, 2018 @ 2:44 PM

ANTIFA and Patriot Prayer regularly clash at the cost of Portland’s citizens and business owners, causing injuries to innocent bystanders and damage to businesses. Car thefts are at a peak currently, and the mayor is treating Portland police like they should only enforce the laws he agrees with. Lars speaks with Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, about these major issues impacting Portland and her thoughts on how we should change them.

 

