LISTEN: Casa Della Zisa Collegium Musica – Bringing Community Together through Music and Education

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dr. Peter Zisa is the President of CDZ Collegium Musica. It’s a non-profit group that is striving to educate and entertain people both young and old. He says they enjoy bringing community together through music, performances, workshops and seminars that benefit children, young people and adults of all ages. They especially enjoy using music from different era’s and countries to help break down barriers and share cultures.
Dr. Zisa recently spent some time with KXL’s Brett Reckamp to talk about their musical movement and goals. As well as some of the events they have in May. You can click on the link below to listen to their conversation which features a short guitar performance by Dr. Zisa.