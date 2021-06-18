LISTEN: Buckets Book Features 350+ Portland Area Basketball Hoops

(Photo Credit: Buckets.Book on Instagram)
PORTLAND, Ore — Buckets Book is the result of 3+ years of work from buddies Grant Lemons and Phillip Nguyen.
The 2 good friends took their love of basketball, graphic design, art and storytelling and put them all together to create the coffee table book. They tell KXL’s Brett Reckamp that maybe the best parts of the process were when they were in the car, cruising through some part of town and came across something they considered hidden gold. Fueled on good tunes and coffee, Grant and Phillip say they spent countless hours thinking about, photographing and putting together their project.
They believe every basketball hoop has stories to tell and felt it was high time they told them. They say this is hopefully the beginning of more projects to come. Grant and Phillip’s bios are below along with their appearance with Brett on Beyond the Headlines.
Over the course of 3+ years, we photographed and filmed more than 350 hoops in Portland, Oregon.
Zigzagging through neighborhoods across the city, we captured hoops that told a story through how they looked, as well as the environment that surrounded them.
All of which lead to our first project BUCKETS—a photography coffee table book documenting all our hoop findings over the years. We’re extremely proud to share this book with all of you.
GRANT LEMONS
Grant Lemons is a video creator & editor living in Portland, Oregon. Originally from Salem, Oregon, he is an alumni of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication. BUCKETS is his first publication and encapsulates three years of photographing basketball hoops throughout his adopted city.
PHILLIP NGUYEN
Phillip Nguyen is a Vietnamese-American, multi-disciplinary designer whose work spans across print and digital. He studied graphic design at Portland State University, where he was also an adjunct professor teaching Interface Design. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, he grew up rooting for his favorite Trail Blazer Rasheed Wallace and idolizing basketball gods Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.