Bill O’Reilly, media giant and former host of the O’Reilly factor has been the target of sexual allegations in the past, so during the hearings to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court saw an accusation by a California woman, claiming that Judge Kavanaugh was sexually aggressive with her in the early 1980s Lars wanted his perspective.

The post LISTEN: Bill O’Reilly – As the target of sexual allegations, what do you think about Kavanaugh’s issue? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.