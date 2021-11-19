LISTEN: Author Bob Spitz talks Led Zeppelin The Biography

New York, NY – Bestselling author Bob Spitz is a journalist, an author a cultural documentarian, producer, manager and a musician. It’s that last part that he says he really leaned on as he put together his latest best selling book.
Bob spent some time visiting with KXL’s Brett Reckamp about his new biography. He says he planned the launch to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Stairway to Heaven. That iconic piece of music from the untitled 4th album of the band that is considered by most to be the greatest heavy metal group of all time. Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made up the 4 piece powerhouse that took the music world by storm in the late 60’s and 70’s.
Bob says he documented and sourced every single story in the book and meticulously put it all together in a way that was accurate and yet fun for the reader. He says he spent time with professional musicians like Jeff Beck to get their thoughts on how some of the Zeppelin songs came to be. Bob also has the unique perspective of being able to tell the story of how the Beatles were the band of the 60′, Led Zeppelin was THE band of the 1970’s. He says he tread lightly when it came to retelling some of the ugly stories of band members, but still addressed them head on.
You can listen to Brett & Bob’s visit below, prefaced by a portion of a classic New York presser from September of 1970 with Page & Plant: