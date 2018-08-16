LISTEN: Ann Coulter – Why Did The Media Look Forward To Unite The Right 2.0?

The original Unite The Right rally exploded into a violent frenzy, between ANTIFA and the Alt-Right and if you believed the hype, August 12th of this year would be another battle royale. And surrounding both events? You guessed it, the media, photographers, and journalists hungry for the blood, fighting and racially charged clashes that sell newspapers, and swell listener and viewer numbers. What did they get? Lars talks with syndicated columnist Ann Coulter about Unite The Right 2, and why the media seemed to have been looking forward to it more than the Alt-Right and ANTIFA protesters combined.

