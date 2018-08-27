LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – What Do The Manafort And Cohen Convictions Mean For The President?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

The criminal proceedings involving Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Michael Cohen the president’s former personal attorney have made headline news across the world. Ultimately, however, do their charges or convictions have any legal ramifications against President Trump? Andy McCarthy, a Contributing Editor for National Review talks to Lars about these high profile cases and what impact they could have on the Trump campaign.

 

