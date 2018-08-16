LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – Are Documents The Star Witnesses In The Paul Manafort Case?

The President’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort’s trial has finally finished and moved onto jury deliberation. The unusual trial had Manafort’s defense nearly non-existent, but the question seems to be how much impact the documents presented by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team will have on the Jury’s minds. Lars speaks with Andy McCarthy, Contributing Editor for National Review about these aspects for the trial and what kind of impact these docs may have.

