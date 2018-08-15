LISTEN: Aaron Mesh Why Are People Implanting Computer Parts Into Themselves?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 15, 2018 @ 3:42 PM

Are people trying to become the $6 Million Dollar Man? Aaron Mesh talks about the new lifestyle known as “bio-hacking” involving people implanting computers under their skin, things like radio-frequency tags, magnets, readers and electric FOBs. Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week newspaper who talks about a recent story by Thacher Schmid about how Portlanders are taking this new bio-hacking lifestyle to the extreme with multiple implants.

 

The post LISTEN: Aaron Mesh Why Are People Implanting Computer Parts Into Themselves? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

