LISTEN: 1st Ever Couch Potato Stay at Home 0.0K Looking for…Loafers?

LISTEN: 1st Ever Couch Potato Stay at Home
BOISE, Idaho – Ditch your running shoes and get your sofa ready. The Couch Potato Stay at Home No Run/Walk is gearing up for Saturday, April 25th. From 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MDT – (9:00 in the morning for us here in Portland) the idea is to literally sit on your couch for an hour.
Organizer Ben Bieri, Development Director for Metro Community Services in Caldwell, Idaho tells KXL’s Brett Reckamp, they wanted to come up with a cool idea that would both raise money and awareness for seniors, but also stick to social distancing guidelines and stay at home orders. After some brainstorming, phone calls and commitments from other local non-profits and corporate sponsors, the essential race to nowhere was born.
While talking about some of the seniors Metro and others serve, Ben told Brett, “A lot of them are isolated anyway, even outside of the pandemic, and even on a good day don’t see many people. So we wanted to bring that to light. And we found the best way we could do that was by asking people to take an hour out of their time and sit on their couch.”
So, if that sounds good to you, take Ben’s advice and get that couch ready for some surfing next weekend. Ben is hoping people will sign up, fire up their social media platforms and actually complete the task of sitting on their couch for an entire hour. And when they’re done, he hopes maybe they’ll give their grandma a call.
Ben Bieri talking with KXL: