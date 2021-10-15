Update On Human Remains Found In Linn County

Linn County, ORE — Linn County Sheriff’s Detectives have learned new information about human remains that were found in April of 2020. The female body was found near Gordon Road, east of Sweet Home. Linn County Investigators used forensic DNA technology to determine more about what the unidentified female may have looked like. The remains likely belong to a white adult woman with light, dirty blonde hair, green eyes, and no blemishes. The woman was found wearing an extra small, purple athletic jacket, a black bandanna, blue jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets as well as black Steve Madden dress boots. Linn County Detectives have received over one-hundred tips but the identity and cause of death, are still undetermined. Linn County detectives ask you to contact Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950 if you have any information.