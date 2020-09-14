Linn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating “Suspicious” Fires
ALBANY, Ore. – An Oregon sheriff says authorities are searching for a person suspected of setting eight suspicious fires around the communities of Sweet Home and Brownsville early Monday morning.
The area is about 60 miles southwest of a large fire that wiped out numerous communities in Oregon’s Santiam Valley and forced thousands to evacuate.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says deputies are searching for a 1990s Nissan pickup truck that’s either white or silver with a black canopy. The truck was seen in the area of one of the fires.