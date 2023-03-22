KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot And Kill Sweet Home Man

March 22, 2023 12:53PM PDT
CASCADIA, Ore. – New details Wednesday afternoon about a deadly officer-involved-shooting in Linn County Tuesday.

Oregon State Police says around 2 o’clock in the afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a disturbance in Cascadia.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 30-year-old Noah Colgrove of Sweet Home armed with a gun.

During a confrontation, two deputies fired their weapons and killed Colgrove.

The deputies were unhurt and placed on leave.

