Linn County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering His Mother

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in the murder of his elderly mother outside of Lebanon last year.
A 911 call was made from the home on Old Mill Road late on the night of December 1st. The caller hung-up. Dispatchers called back and could hear someone screaming for help.
The body of 85-year-old Gladys Fiala was found inside. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies confronted 54-year-old Kris Fiala who was holding a knife. He spit blood in a deputy’s face during his arrest.
Fiala on Friday pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and no contest to aggravated harassment. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on the murder charge. He was convicted of aggravated harassment for spitting at the deputy and sentenced to 30 months on that charge.