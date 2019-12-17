Linn County DA: Officers Justified In Stun Gun Incident That Ends In Man’s Death
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that police force was justified in an Oct. 23 stun gun incident that ended in an Albany man’s death.
The Democrat-Herald reports the district attorney’s office also concluded that the stun gun or other police action did not lead to the resident’s death.
District Attorney Doug Marteeny said in a statement that 45-year-old James Fuller Plymell III died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity.
Plymell died after an encounter with Albany police officers that began as an attempt to help him move his car out of traffic.