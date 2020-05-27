      Breaking News
Linfield College Faculty Votes No Confidence In Board Chair

May 27, 2020 @ 11:28am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Linfield College faculty have passed a vote of no confidence in college board chair David C. Baca, finding he failed to protect students after receiving a complaint in 2018 from a graduate who accused a veteran trustee of sexually abusing her and two others.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports faculty supported the motion of no confidence 88 to 18, according to faculty members.

Faculty members have “no confidence in Board of Trustees Chair David Baca to continue to provide leadership that promotes transparency, accountability, and responsiveness on issues of sexual assault and sexual misconduct,” the motion read.

Baca did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

