Lines For Life Says Hotlines Are Still Open
Portland, Or. – Lines For Life says it is still ready to help, despite Oregon’s current stay at home order. CEO Dwight Holton says counselors are available around the clock with 75% of them currently working from home. The Portland non profit works to prevent substance abuse and promote mental wellness. He says they expect an increase in the volume of calls because people are worried and anxious about the pandemic.
Here is a list of their phone numbers:
Senior Loneliness Line provides friendly conversation, support, and resource referral to adults 55 and older at
503-200-1633.
Alcohol & Drug Helpline offers support and resource referral to those struggling with substance use, including
those in recovery, at 800-923-4357.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides support to those experiencing a mental health crisis or having
thoughts of suicide at 800-273-8255.
Military Helpline offers confidential support to service members, veterans, and their families, independent of
any branch of the military or government, at 888-457-4838
YouthLine is a peer-to-peer service supporting young people 21 and under with any problem, big or small, at
877-968-8491 or by texting teen2teen to 839863.
Lines for Life is a 501c3 nonprofit that works preventing substance abuse and suicide and promoting