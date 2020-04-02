Lincoln County Reports Third COVID-19 Case
NEWPORT, Ore. — A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lincoln County for the second time this week. This makes three cases in all.
“The individual had contact with the first case that was identified. And in fact, the second and third case both are related to the first case,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Hunt.
The third patient is over the age of 80. The second individual is in their 20’s. Last week, an individual over the age of 55 was the first case confirmed in the county. They had no known contact with a confirmed case and had not traveled from a country where the virus is circulating.
“Public health consistently investigates disease outbreaks and will continue to do so, but what is important during this pandemic is that we all stay home and stay safe,” said Deputy Director of Public Health Nicole Fields.
When someone tests positive in Lincoln County, the following happens:
- Lincoln County Public Health interviews the patient who tested positive. This helps determine who they had contact with that might be at risk of getting COVID-19.
- When we identify someone who might be at risk, Public Health will call them and explain the circumstances. This happens within a few hours.
- We ask the person at risk to self-quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the person that tested positive. During this time they monitor themselves for any potential symptoms while staying at home and avoiding contact with others.
- If they develop symptoms, they will work with providers to determine if they should be tested.