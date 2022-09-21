Lime Scooters Launch In Tualatin

(Tualatin, OR) — Lime electric scooters will be available for rent in Tualatin next week. The program starts September 27th. A First Ride Academy will be held at Tualatin Community Park that day from 4 to 6 in the afternoon to teach people how to safely ride the scooters. There’s a comfort mode setting on the app that reduces the top speed for first time riders. Lime also offers a reduced price for people who use helmets. A camera recognizes, in real time, when a helmet is being worn. Tualatin originally had an agreement with Bird scooters, but they canceled the program.