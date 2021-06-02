Lifeguards Needed for Portland Public Pools

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Parks and Recreation Department says they plan on opening their 7 outdoor pools and 5 indoor facilities on June 22nd. But, they need a whole lot more people to make it happen.
Spokesman Mark Ross tells KXL they need about 700 lifeguards total and as of June 2nd had about only half of the positions filled. He says they were forced to layoff about 1,000 people when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. And now that the vaccines are flowing and things are beginning to open up again, they are hoping for a good summer.
Being a part-time lifeguard is a perfect summer job for a lot of younger people in school who love being in and around the water. Aquatics training is provided and different shifts at various locations are available. You must be at least 16 years of age. Contact Portland Parks to apply.