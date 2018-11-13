Life Saved By Good Samaritans

Salem, Oregon – A Salem couple help save a woman who was in a mental health crisis from taking her own life. Dylan Margraves and his wife Kritzi were driving home when they spotted the woman climbing a fence on the D Street overpass Monday morning. They pulled over and Dylan sprinted over to the fence. Two other good Samaritans stopped to help, and they caught the woman after Dylan peeled her off the chain link fence. Newspartner KGW reports Salem police, firefighters, and an ambulance showed up and took the woman, who didn’t speak English to a nearby hospital. Image courtesy of Newspartner KGW.