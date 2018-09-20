In Brief: Life Itself is lifeless itself…



Life Itself is the most disappointing movie of the year.

I’m not much of a TV watcher so I’ve never seen TV’s This Is Us. It’s the brainchild of writer Dan Fogelman. He wrote one of my all-time favorite and tasty with a twist love stories, Crazy Stupid Love.

What I do know is that This Is Us is a multi-generational, network TV drama about a couple of families. The TV show apparently has more in common with Life Itself than Crazy Stupid Love’s ironic and quite comic love story.

And as much as I loved Crazy Stupid Love, it’s not enough to gain forgiveness for the lifeless Life Itself stealing two-hours of my life.

Like the TV show, Fogelman packs his movie with characters. The story starts with a sputter, then stalls and soon after hits a complete shutdown. It’s almost like Fogelman — who both writes and directs — started to write a comedy and then changed his mind and started over .

Once he begins the story again, Oscar Isaac’s Will falls in love with Olivia Wilde’s Abby. Tragic things happen and then you get to the next story which is connected to Will and Abby’s. That story rams into a dead end and you go to the next story which doesn’t seem to be connected to Will and Abby or the story that follows their story.

Obviously, there’s a connection.

It just takes awhile to get there before it moves to another story which leads to a conclusion that ties it all together. This is where I put an asterisk. It ties it all together assuming you manage to stay awake through this five-story soap opera long enough to care.

There are two positives and one huge negative to this movie. The positives? It’s a beautifully done film packed with great actors doing what they do best. That’s doing great acting.

The negative was just explored. Life Itself has very little life.

Fogelman ties much of the plot to Bob Dylan’s 1997 comeback album Time Out of Mind and one track from that album in particular, Make You Feel My Love. He uses the album’s themes to connect to narrators and narration and then connects them to life and says both are deceptive. His reasoning is actually interesting. Too bad his movie is not.



Director: Dan Fogelman

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas, Laia Costa, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart, Olivia Cooke, Jake Robinson, Samuel L. Jackson

Rated R for mature themes and some violence. It’s the most disappointing movie of the year as well as one of the worst.



