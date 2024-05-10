KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Liam And Olivia Are Still Most Popular US Baby Names

May 10, 2024 10:16AM PDT
Share
Liam And Olivia Are Still Most Popular US Baby Names
Alpha Media Library

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liam and Olivia have for the fifth year topped the list of top baby names for brand new boys and girls in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration.

And Mateo joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The agency annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880.

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023.

That’s a light decrease from last year’s 3.66 million babies, representing an overall decline in the American birthrate.

More about:
baby
Names

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

Appeals Court Upholds Steve Bannon's Contempt Of Congress Conviction
3

US Consumer Sentiment Drops To 6-Month Low On Inflation, Unemployment Fears
4

Reality of Human Trafficking in Oregon
5

Former Oregon State, NFL Star Tight End Aaron Thomas Dies In Corvallis