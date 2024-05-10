Liam And Olivia Are Still Most Popular US Baby Names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liam and Olivia have for the fifth year topped the list of top baby names for brand new boys and girls in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration.

And Mateo joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The agency annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880.

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023.

That’s a light decrease from last year’s 3.66 million babies, representing an overall decline in the American birthrate.