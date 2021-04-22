Lewis and Clark College Requires Students To Have Proof Of Vaccination
In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
PORTLAND, Ore–Lewis and Clark College is letting Thousands of students know all who attend in person classes beginning next Fall must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination. The college will consider religious and medical exemptions.
Portland State University intends to follow Oregon Health Authority guidance. Linfield University is considering a policy, University of Portland hasn’t made a decision yet neither has Oregon State University.