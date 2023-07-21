Lewis And Clark Bridge Reopens After Repairs

Longview, Wash. — The Lewis and Clark Bridge, spanning across the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview, Washington, reopened to all traffic at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The closure for repairs commenced at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, and concluded with the completion of necessary maintenance work.

Crews from Combined Construction, Inc. conducted repairs during the closure, which involved replacing two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and addressing a fractured floor beam. Additionally, the Washington Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews utilized the closure period to perform deck sealing work. This process helps preserve the roadway and extend its overall service life.

With the repairs now completed, the Lewis and Clark Bridge is fully accessible to motorists, ensuring smooth and safe passage for travelers crossing the Columbia River.