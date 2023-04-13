Lewis And Clark Bridge Closed For Emergency Repairs

Longview, Wash. — The SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge, a vital connection between Longview, Washington and Rainier, Oregon, has been closed to all vehicles for emergency repairs. The closure was necessitated by a critical need for repairs on a fractured floor beam identified by maintenance crews during preliminary work before a summer finger joint replacement project.

While emergency vehicles like ambulances and law enforcement vehicles will still be allowed to use the bridge, all other traffic will be diverted to either the Astoria-Megler Bridge between Megler/Illwaco, Washington and Astoria, Oregon, or the I-5 Bridge between Vancouver and Portland. The closure is expected to last for 24-48 hours, although an exact reopening date is yet to be determined.

Crews will be working 24/7 to make the necessary repairs, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. This emergency work is not part of the planned six-day closure for expansion joint repair work scheduled for later this summer, which is why the closure and repairs needed to be done immediately without advance notice.

This unexpected closure is sure to cause inconvenience to many drivers, but it is essential for the safety of all commuters. We urge everyone to follow the detour routes and be patient as crews work to reopen the bridge as soon as possible