Level 3 – Go Now Evacuations in Washington County

Washington County authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders as firefighters are working a rapidly spreading brush fire near Gaston and Hagg Lake. The Fire

Areas Include the City of Cherry Grove, West of Lee Rd, South of SW Sain Creek rd, SE Oak St and SW Nixon Dr.

🚨EVACUATION UPDATES AS OF 5:56 PM🚨 Cherry Grove has moved to LEVEL 3 – GO NOW (leave immediately) All other areas remain the same as the 5:07 PM update https://t.co/XDWJsREZzQ — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) August 9, 2024

Displaced community members can go to the Knights of Pythias Gaston Lodge on 210 Front St next to the Gaston Market.