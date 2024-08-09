KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Level 3 – Go Now Evacuations in Washington County

August 8, 2024 5:37PM PDT
Washington County authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders as firefighters are working a rapidly spreading brush fire near Gaston and Hagg Lake. The Fire

Areas Include the City of Cherry Grove, West of Lee Rd, South of SW Sain Creek rd, SE Oak St and SW Nixon Dr.

 

Displaced community members can go to the Knights of Pythias Gaston Lodge on 210 Front St next to the Gaston Market.

