Let’s Reign In On The President’s Reckless Spending

In just 16 months into his presidency, Joe Biden has billed American taxpayers $532 billion, all with no input from the American people themselves or a vote by their elected representatives in Congress. Executive orders give the President a lot of leeway and power, but should that power extend to spending potentially 15 or 20% of America’s entire annual budget without the approval of Congress? For more information, Lars speaks with Phil Kerpen, the president of American Commitment.