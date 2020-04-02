Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Launch $12 Million Coronavirus Food Fund
On Thursday, Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he’d already raised $12 million to purchase food for communities struggling with coronavirus. The fundraising effort is being spearheaded by America’s Food Fund, a newly launched charity that DiCaprio co-founded with Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.
In a statement, DiCaprio praised two other charities, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America, for “their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need.” The AP reports that America’s Food Fund will aim to primarily help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions, and children who rely on school lunch programs.